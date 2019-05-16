Keanu Reeves: I absolutely loved the character of John Wick

hollywood

Ahead of the release of John Wick 3, Keanu Reeves spoke in length about his character

First of all, I gotta say congratulations on the film. I love this world. I love the world building of John Wick. It's so much fun. It's so rich. The stunts and action sequences with each movie pick it up a pace and they're just top notch. Did your training regimen have to change at all with going to 87, 11?

Um, yeah, it was a, it was more. I had the benefit of the training for John Wick and then training for John Wick: Chapter Two. And so I got a little bit better just a little higher hand. Just because you're doing the reps, right? You're doing all the work for all the judo, all of the weapons training and in this one and it had some knives and some swords and some horse riding. So, there was new things to do and learn which the gift of John Wick is.

That knife scene was amazing, and it was almost hard for my eyes to keep up with it. It's like eye candy for action sequences. How tough was that? How challenging was that for you?

That was really tough and really challenging and really fun. Yeah.

What does loves about the character, John Wick? How do you feel like working on this film?

For me to put the suit on was a great pleasure. I absolutely loved the character. I love his will. I love his grief. For me, it's kind of rich, deep, soulful character you know for the love with his wife in a partnership. And I love his will to try and survive. I love that he is facility. I love the way he is capable. And I like his sense of humour. I think he is a good man in that world.

Which is your favourite action scene in film?

It's hard to pick a favourite action scene in John Wick 3 because in like traditional John Wick not but the John Wick the knife fight. Kind of classic but a little more complexity. Actually, I think in terms of where Chad Stahelski, the director, his visionary took the action the motorcycle sequence so that there is a difference. That's the real world but there's also some CG involved and tried to make it in sort of computer generated environment look real. Pure kind of unique I think the gun sequence on the horse is pretty special.

How was your experience in collaborating with director Chad Stahelski?

Working with Chad Stahelski was really fun, he is a great collaborator. And we have had the chance to do with John Wick. We both kind of have the same taste. It's a short hand. He likes what I tend to like in terms of action, cinema and we can just talk about stories and characters and there is a short hand and also inventiveness. So I really enjoyed that he is a really good director. He knows what he wants. He knows what to communicate. He knows what he is seeing. And he is a good guy.

Halle Berry's a new character that's added to the John Wick franchise. How did she push you as an actor and what does her character bring to the franchise?

Well, the character we have a past, and I go to Halle Berry's characters, Sophia, for some help. And I have her marker. So, she has some obligations that she might not want to fulfill. Halle is a wonderful artist and there's such depth and for the action there was such commitment and she's so great at the drama, at characterization and honesty and she's great with the action.

Now The Continental, it's not John's safe haven anymore and he can't use that as a safety net. So how does that push John this time around the John Wick movie?

He's alone, he has to fend for himself. Yeah. So part of the film is how does he solve this situation? The consequences? Right. So the film starts right after chapter two, and he's got an hour, right? Winston gave him, but he's excommunicado when there was an open contract, but he's got an hour, so he's got to figure something out. And that's the, the hijinks of the film from John's character. There's new other hijinks for other characters.

I never want to see this franchise end. Really. I never want to see it end. But if it does come to an end would you rather see John Walk off into the sunset or die in battle?

Hmm if it was Marvel. I could do both. I can die in battle and then come back. But what would I prefer? I want John to be happy. So, let's have him walk out in the sunset because he's not, he's fighting for his life. So if there's a battle to be won, it's his life. So that he can remember the love and for Helen. So, walk off into the sunset.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates