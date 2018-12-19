Keanu Reeves' Replicas to release in January 2019

hollywood

Keanu Reeves, a science fiction movie about the dangers and ethics of human cloning, will hit the Indian screens on January 18, 2019

Keanu Reeves' Replicas, a science fiction movie about the dangers and ethics of human cloning, will hit the Indian screens on January 18, 2019. In India, the movie will be brought by PVR Pictures, read a statement. "Replicas", directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, also stars Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz. Neuro-scientist William "Will" Foster is on the verge of successfully transferring human consciousness into a computer when his family is tragically killed in a car crash.

Desperate to resurrect them, Will recruits fellow scientist Ed Whittle to help him secretly clone their bodies and create replicas that soon causes him to become a threat towards a government task force. Will eventually faces a "Sophie's choice" when it turns out that he can only bring three of the four family members back to life.

