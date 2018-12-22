Keanu Reeves' Replicas to release on January 18

hollywood

Replicas is Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, written by Chad St. John and also stars Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz

Keanu Reeves' Replicas is a science fiction about the dangers and ethics of human cloning. PVR PICTURES will release Replicas in India on January 18th, 2019. Replicas is Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, written by Chad St. John and also stars Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz.

The story and screenplay for REPLICAS was developed at Keanu Reeves and Stephen Hamel's production company Company Films. Hamel writes the majority of all the stories produced there. The film premiered September 2017 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A daring synthetic biologist, after a car accident kills his family, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and the physical laws of science.Neuro-scientist William "Will" Foster is on the verge of successfully transferring human consciousness into a computer when his family is tragically killed in a car crash.

Desperate to resurrect them, Will recruits fellow scientist Ed Whittle to help him secretly clone their bodies and create replicas that soon causes him to become a threat towards a government task force. Will eventually faces a "Sophie's choice" when it turns out that he can only bring three of the four family members back to life.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates