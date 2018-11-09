Keaton Jennings relishes century after sleepless nights

cricket

I've had to develop myself," Jennings said after his innings on the third day of the first Test in Galle

England's Keaton Jennings waves his cap at England fans as he leaves the ground after the end of England's second inning during the third day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on November 8, 2018. Pic/AFP

England batsman Keaton Jennings paid tribute to friends and family on Thursday after putting a "really tough" 18 months of sleepless nights behind him with an unbeaten 146 against Sri Lanka. "Over the last 18 months I've faced some things in my cricketing life I've had to learn from.

I've had to develop myself," Jennings said after his innings on the third day of the first Test in Galle. "It's just really pleasing and a big thank you to the people who have stuck with me over the last 18 months, backed me through some tough times, waking in the night panicking and stressing and going through some tough times," he said. "My mum and dad have been really good. My uncle," he said. "I suppose you do have to keep believing. Whether it's daft of yourself to believe or not, but as sportsmen there are times you need to bluff yourself into thinking you're capable of it.

"When you're waking up at 6:30 in the morning and reading about your technical deficiencies it's not human to say it wouldn't affect you," the South Africa-born 26-year-old said. Jennings's patient innings, his first century since his debut ton in 2016, allowed England to declare at 322 for six, setting the hosts a daunting 462 to win. Sri Lanka's openers survived seven overs before stumps to end at 15 without loss, with a further 447 to make at a ground where no team has successfully chased more than 99.

Jennings's performance will go some way to silencing his critics -- many of whom were calling for him to be dropped after his poor home series against India this summer when he averaged just 18.

He scored 112 at Mumbai in December 2016 on his debut but was axed after a disastrous tour of his native South Africa in 2017 saw him dropped. He returned against Pakistan in May this year. "I'm just really proud to be sitting here today having put us in a position to hopefully win," he said.

