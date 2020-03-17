Kebabs on your mind?

Treat yourself to a royal meal — or do a take-away — at this kebab special festival where chef Asif Qureshi has come up with a selection of succulent kebabs. Try out vegetarian options such as nadroo ki chaap, griddle-cooked lotus stem with hand-grounded spices; kachhe kele ke kebab, braised raw banana patty ï¬Âavoured with spices and hare moong ki gilawat.

Non-vegetarians can go for the lasooni jheenga, coal-roasted tiger prawns marinated with fresh cream and burnt garlic; chapli kebab Awadhi, flattened lamb meat, stone-cooked with spices and habibia chaap or fig-marinated tandoor lamb chops.

At The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, Level 9M, The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel.

Till March 21, 12 pm to 3 pm,

7 pm to 12 am

Call 61628422

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates