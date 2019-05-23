Kedar Jadhav will play a crucial role for India in World Cup, says Chandrakant Pandit

cricket-world-cup

Chandrakant Pandit has tracked Jadhav's progress since his younger days, having coached the Maharashtra U-23 side.

Kedar Jadhav

Former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit has backed Kedar Jadhav to play a crucial role in the national team's campaign in the World Cup beginning in the UK on May 30.

"He (Kedar) has definitely has a lot of talent and what he has proved in the last couple of seasons that he is a utility player and the best part is that Virat Kohli has used him for his all-round ability and not only for batting. You think he is a part-time bowler, but he has been successful," Pandit, who now coaches Vidarbha, told PTI.

Pandit said he always knew that Kedar had it in him to play at the highest level.

"The good thing is that he has shown a cool temperament. In the middle-order he has the ability to win the game. A player like him would be ideal for 5/6 position.

"I am sure that they have a good option if they think about Kedar. I have seen him from beginning and I always found that he was talented. I am happy to see that he has shown tremendous progress, coming at this level and proving himself, he has done justice to his talent."

Pandit said India are one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

"After playing the IPL and other series, it's a different ball game considering the pressure of the World Cup. I think, considering the team combination and selection, that is one of the best team which I could see going on this tour," said Pandit.

India, who had their first training session at the Oval on Thursday, begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

Pandit, a wicket-keeper himself, also said that Dhoni's presence behind the stumps will be of big help to the bowlers.

"I'm sure that the confidence level which he (Dhoni) is going to provide young players who are going to bowl in this World Cup under pressure.

"He is also going to be dangerous player in the slog overs," Pandit added.

Earlier, Kedar Jadhav suffered an injury during the IPL 2019. The injury happened during the Chennai Super Kings match with Kings XI Punjab.

While Kedar walked off and didn't take the field anymore, sources in the know of developments said that it looks more like an impact injury and the player should be fine in two weeks. However, further participation in the Indian Premier League is out of the question as the World Cup is just around the corner.

"He has an impact injury and it is always better to be safe than sorry. More than dislocation it looks like a grade one trauma injury. You cannot rule out a mild subluxation either. But he should be fine in two weeks.

"He will not be playing in the playoffs as he needs to be fit when the Indian team leaves for the World Cup," the source said. Speaking after the game on Sunday, CSK coach Stephen Fleming had said that Kedar's focus would now shift to the World Cup as he wouldn't be playing any more games in the IPL.

"Kedar is getting an X-ray and a scan tomorrow. We're hopeful for him. I don't think we'll see him again in this tournament for us. So now his attention will turn to what it looks like for the World Cup. He's in some discomfort but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it's nothing too serious," Fleming had said.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the KXIP innings when Kedar dived to his left to stop an overthrow from Ravindra Jadeja. Having hurt his shoulder in the process, Kedar immediately left the field with physio Tommy Simsek.

