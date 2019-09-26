Kedar Joshi To Launch 'Marathibaabaa' for aspiring Marathi actors

Regional cinema is getting a lot of popularity lately and now people are not just interested in watching Bollywood or Hollywood flicks. Marathi films have always had entertainment factor along with a great storyline. Movies like 'Sairat', 'Balak Palak', 'Harishchandrachi Factory' among others have seen the birth of the dedicated audience who is interested in watching Marathi cinema. Amidst all this, an advocate named Kedar Joshi has taken out his time and energy to promote Marathi artists by creating a launchpad called ‘Marathibaabaa’ which will promote new Marathi artists.

Joshi said that he has a great time which will help the artists showcase their talent. His enthusiastic team is also focussing to bring the culture of paparazzi in the Marathi film industry. With starting exciting photoshoots of Marathi actors, Kedar Joshi took inspiration from Viral Bhayani who has done wonders in promoting many Bollywood artists. When it comes to Marathi films, people usually associate it with classic and traditional values. But with time ‘Marathibaabaa’ is bringing a change. "Once the people start accepting paparazzi culture, it is a matter of time before it becomes popular and sought-after," said Mr. Joshi.

Moreover, Kedar's team has even started working with Marathi actors on various projects like photography and have started interviewing them. He believes that the common man is always eager to know more about the whereabouts of their favourite stares and ‘Marathibaabaa’ will be the perfect medium to give fans access to their favourite stars. Mr. Joshi has a very simple concept. Kedar was quoted saying, "An actor becomes a superstar only when he lets the public know what he does. It is as simple as that." However, ‘Marathibaabaa’ isn't going to be limited to the Marathi film and music world alone.

It also aims to enter the digital space and come up with web series. Their future plan is to create quirky yet engaging content for their audience. Well if this happens soon, it will surely give a huge boost to the Marathi artists and in today’s time, the demand for web series is more than that of films and TV serials. With this unique concept, we wish Kedar Joshi all the best for his endeavours and we hope that ‘Marathibaabaa’ becomes the most popular platform and gives the best talent from the Marathi film industry.

