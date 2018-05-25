Kedarnath: Another roadblock in Sara Ali Khan's pilgrimage

Kedarnath maker sues Sara Ali Khan for reassigning dates, court orders parties to resolve matter



Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Kedarnath, is mired in another controversy. Ahead of the film's third schedule that was to kick off in a fortnight, director Abhishek Kapoor sued Khan for reassigning bulk dates in June to Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

A source revealed, "Though Sara had allotted her June and July dates to Kedarnath, she reassigned them to Simmba, as Kedarnath was in limbo then, owing to Abhishek's fiasco with producer Prernaa Arora."



Abhishek Kapoor

With the director reportedly demanding R5 crore as damages, the matter was heard in the Bombay High Court yesterday. Kapoor's legal counsel Sharan Jagtiani said, "The court ordered that both parties settle the matter between themselves and arrive at dates which suit both. However, the attempt to resolve the matter has fallen through. The case will be argued on Tuesday."

Ronnie Screwvala, who took over the film by compensating the former producers, refused to meddle in the matter. A representative of his company said, "This issue is between Abhishek and Sara. Ronnie will not comment on the matter." Shetty declined to comment on the subject as well.

