Kedarnath marks Pragya Kapoor's debut as a producer

Model turned actress Pragya Kapoor is all set to don the producer's hat for the first time with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath

Model turned actress Pragya Kapoor is all set to don the producer's hat for the first time with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath. Co-producing Kedarnath with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP under the banner of 'Guy In the Sky Pictures', Pragya Kapoor steps into the shoes of a producer for the Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pragya Kapoor who has earlier impressed the audience with her acting skills in the 2014's Hawaa Hawaai is immensely excited to witness the release of her debut film as a producer, which hits the screens this Friday. Kedarnath which is based against the backdrop of the devastating catastrophe that hot Uttarakhand in 2013 has got the audience excited all over to witness the love saga. Kedarnath is an eternal love story and a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Talking about her debut venture Pragya shared, "It was overwhelming to see the tremendous response to the trailer. I am humbled to turn producer with a film as intense and pure as Kedarnath. It has been a long yet full filling journey and as the film inches closer to its release, I can feel my heart pounding. I am hopeful that story will resonate with the audience just as it did with us and that they will shower their love on the film like they did on the trailer."

Kedarnath will hit the screens on 7th December 2018.

