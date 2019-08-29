Keemo Paul replaces Miguel Cummins in Windies squad for second Test against India

cricket

St John's (Antigua and Barbuda):

All-rounder Keemo Paul has replaced pacer Miguel Cummins in the West Indies squad for the upcoming second Test match against India.

The squad was announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday (local time).

Wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton will remain with the squad.

Shane Dowrich has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation, after being ruled out of the series with an ankle injury.

Windies squad for the second Test: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

The first Test match of the two-match series was won by India by 318 runs.

This win was the biggest margin of victory for India in overseas Test matches. With this result, skipper Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain in overseas Test matches.

This will be the second Test match in a series which marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) for both India and West Indies.

In this Series, each team can earn 60 points for a win or 20 points for a draw.

