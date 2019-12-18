Keen to be a mom, WWE Diva Nikki Bella reveals she is 'freezing her eggs'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American professional wrestler Nikki Bella wants to be a mother, but is not sure when she wants to settle down. Nikki, 36, said her dancer boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev is keen to start a family together. "I'm in this unfortunate situation where I'm 36 and everyone is reminding me, 'your eggs, your eggs!' So, I'm freezing my eggs," Nikki was quoted as saying by entertainment portal Female First.

"I also found out I have Polycystic ovary syndrome [a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels] —it kills your fertility. I'm getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss. I just found out and was devastated. There is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom. I am just not sure how soon," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates