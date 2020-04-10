Keen To Reshape The World?

Anant U introduces their first webinar on the Anant Fellowship, a fellowship on Built Environment. Dr. Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University, India’s first design university, as our inaugural speaker. Dr Chaubey will speak about the value and need of a multi-disciplinary approach in our study of the built environment and how we can bring about impactful changes. As someone interested in reshaping the world around us, enthusiasts can join the session on Saturday irrespective of whether you are from any academic, regional, social or cultural background.

The speaker is a well-known artist and academic in the fields of literature and art history. He was instrumental in establishing the prestigious Young India Fellowship programme at Ashoka University and the Department of Arts and Craft at Rabindranath Tagore Institute, Mauritius.

ON Saturday, April 11, 12 PM - 1 PM

TO REGISTER https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yzKzwYy2R5-tmB5ehgJeQQ

COST Free

