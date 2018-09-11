Search

Keep a tradition alive

Sep 11, 2018, 09:09 IST | The Guide Team

Celebrate this folk tradition as 50 women put up a lezim performance to welcome the city's favourite deity

Lezim can be a rather strenuous dance form, but it's one that Maharashtrians can call their own. Celebrate this folk tradition as 50 women put up a lezim performance to welcome the city's favourite deity.

On: September 13, 10 am
At: 122/B Dattamandir, Thakurdwar Road, Girgaum.
Call: 9833102534

