Keep a tradition alive

ganesh-chaturthi

Celebrate this folk tradition as 50 women put up a lezim performance to welcome the city's favourite deity

Lezim can be a rather strenuous dance form, but it's one that Maharashtrians can call their own. Celebrate this folk tradition as 50 women put up a lezim performance to welcome the city's favourite deity.

On: September 13, 10 am

At: 122/B Dattamandir, Thakurdwar Road, Girgaum.

Call: 9833102534

