Keep abreast of a cause

The pandemic has consumed our lives in such an all-encompassing manner that other diseases — however critical they might be — seem to have been relegated to the background. How many people noticed, for instance, that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month? Well, the folks at equal-rights organisation Girl Up Naaz and ticketing platform SkillBox did, which is why they decided to host a concert this weekend, the proceeds from which will be donated to the breast cancer clinic at AIIMS in Delhi to help the underprivileged women admitted there.

Aptly named Rhythm to Recovery, the two-day gig will feature eight indie musicians in total. The first evening will have Sanjeeta Bhattacharya opening the proceedings, followed by Saksham Aggarwal, Shanay Shah and Kamakshi Khanna. Then, on Sunday, Natasha Sehgal will pick up the mantle from where Khanna left it, with Abhilasha Sinha, Dhruv Visvanath and Aishwarya Suresh following suit. Each of them will play a 20-minute set. SkillBox founder Anmol Kukreja tells us that some of these artistes have been associated with other causes before, adding, "Also, if you notice, most of the performers are women. The idea was to include a lot of female performers since it's an event meant for breast cancer patients."

Kamakshi Khanna

Kukreja also says that the funds raised will be directed specifically to those underprivileged women at AIIMS who are undergoing chemotherapy. Their condition is as severe, if not worse, than people infected with the virus that continues to throw our lives off-kilter. So, open your purse strings, tune into the gig and make a difference.

On November 7 and 8, 7 pm

Log on to skillboxes.com

Cost Rs 199

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news