Keep all distractions at bay for safe travel

opinion

These are dangerous distractions when one is boarding or alighting from vehicles, crossing roads, driving, or standing near the exit of a train compartment. Listen to other commuters' warnings about danger

Spreading early Christmas cheer, this paper had recently reported how citizens searched high and low for a man seen in a viral video rescuing a 17-year-old girl who fell off a running train.

It took them two months and hundreds of phone calls to finally identify and trace the man, and show appreciation for his heroic act. In speaking to him, however, mid-day discovered that the unsung hero had also gone unheard by the very teenager he saved.

He tried to warn her when he saw her standing on the footboard, listening to music on her earphones and leaning out of the moving train, but she paid no heed and instead asked him to mind his own business. Seconds later, she slipped and fell, and was pulled to safety by the very man she had just snubbed.

Let this be a lesson to youngsters, who are often seen completely distracted during their commute, bobbing to music on their headphones and standing dangerously close to the footboard. At other times, their attention is divided while talking on their cell phones.

These are dangerous distractions when one is boarding or alighting from vehicles, crossing roads, driving, or standing near the exit of a train compartment. Listen to other commuters' warnings about danger.

These are most often regulars who know the dangers or pitfalls of what you are doing. They are warning you because they care, and they know you are courting serious injury, if not death, by being so cavalier about your life.

Maybe, the Railways can use these Good Samaritans in an effective campaign, to curb such behaviour. Used well, and communicated powerfully, they can certainly be ambassadors for safe travel. We hope there are lessons learnt for all who saw the viral video of the near-death fall and miraculous rescue.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates