Keep civility of debates, online and offline, intact

Days after the tragedy, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has controversy swirling around it and people everywhere, from celebrities to laypersons, are part of the huge debate this has brought about.

This paper's Sunday edition ran a prominent report about whether Bollywood camps and mean gangs, besides other factors, can drive a person over the edge.

There are those who will call out the so-called snooty, only-a-certain-class-of-people-belong-here, club. It is their prerogative to do so and perhaps this is the opportune time. It should spur Bollywood and the larger society as well — because groupies, nepotism, exclusive-access-only clubs exist in every sphere — to hold a mirror to themselves.

Look deep down and see if we can change, if there is need for transformation and if these processes should be part of the new normal — the new favourite term being used amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all the brouhaha justified, while we perhaps need to be noisy to be heard in a cacophonous world, it is also important that we stay on the correct subject while raising issues and questions.

Do not let this degenerate into threatening actors, especially women, who are lumped into these camps with sexual violence. This is a pattern in the discourse online where women are threatened with rape or are targetted with risqué abuse. Anger is natural, but it cannot and should never be channelled this way.

Threats of killing people, injury, sexual abuse deviate from the purpose of this debate and actually diminish it into a ridiculous, senseless brawl.

Keep your focus and comments on the real subject, to keep this still relevant and respectful to the memory of those who have passed.

