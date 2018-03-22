Keep it clean! Farhan Akhtar shaves off his beard
Farhan Akhtar's clean-shaven look reminds us of his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar shared a selfie of himself showcasing his new clean-shaven look. The actor, however, reminds us of his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days, when Imran Qureshi stole our hearts with his cute antics. Farhan Akhtar earlier in the day took to Instagram to share a picture of himself after he shaved his much longer beard after a long time. The actor captioned, "#breakthebeard #summerliving #keepitclean".
Welcoming the summer season the actor underwent a transformation in his look as he shaved off his beard. Farhan Akhtar who was busy touring the nation for his live concerts was seen sporting a long beard for the longest time now and the new look has come in like a refreshing change. On the work front, the actor is currently busy with his production house Excel Entertainment for an interesting line up this year. Farhan is currently gearing up for his films 'Gully Boy' and 'Gold'.
