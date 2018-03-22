Keep it clean! Farhan Akhtar shaves off his beard

Farhan Akhtar's clean-shaven look reminds us of his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days



Farhan Akhtar shared a selfie of himself showcasing his new clean-shaven look. The actor, however, reminds us of his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days, when Imran Qureshi stole our hearts with his cute antics. Farhan Akhtar earlier in the day took to Instagram to share a picture of himself after he shaved his much longer beard after a long time. The actor captioned, "#breakthebeard #summerliving #keepitclean".

#breakthebeard #summerliving #keepitclean A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) onMar 20, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

Welcoming the summer season the actor underwent a transformation in his look as he shaved off his beard. Farhan Akhtar who was busy touring the nation for his live concerts was seen sporting a long beard for the longest time now and the new look has come in like a refreshing change. On the work front, the actor is currently busy with his production house Excel Entertainment for an interesting line up this year. Farhan is currently gearing up for his films 'Gully Boy' and 'Gold'.

