Keep it cool

things-to-do

A city restaurant launches a month-long drinks menu that harks back to summer vacations and nostalgic flavours

Naomi Fletcher

Air redolent with the smell of ripe and taut mangoes; the periodic clanking of a stirring spoon inside a glass of nimbu pani and the chatpata kick of flavours in a chilled shikanji, all confirm that summer is here.

Keeping the flavours of the Indian summer in mind, and drawing inspiration from the culinary stories that unravelled eons ago on the Grant Trunk Road, Taftoor Bar and Kitchen, a modern Indian restaurant in BKC has launched a new month-long menu featuring drinks inspired by desi concoctions like nimbu pani, doodh soda and jal jeera. One of the drinks on the menu is resham ka rose, a spin-off of the silk stocking cocktails made with tequila, strawberries, gulkand, rose water and condensed milk, and garnished with pink sabja and dried rose petals.



Resham ka rose

"I have put together original drinks using seasonal summer fruits and Indian spices. Spot me behind the bar making the drinks and sharing my thoughts," says mixologist Naomi Fletcher, who has curated the menu and who will be launching it this Friday.

At Taftoon Bar and Kitchen, G Block, BKC. ON April 26, 8 pm onwards

Call 49735748

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates