Keep it short, silly

You don't need 10,000 words to tell a story. You can hook your audience with 10 words too. Don't believe us? A creative thinking workshop by stand-up comedian Kajol Srinivasan will teach you to convey the gist of a story in minimum words with maximum impact. The hour-long session will begin with a warm-up to help you dive into the challenge. Don your thinking cap, write down that story, and get ready to perform in a safe and non-judgemental space.

On Today, 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

