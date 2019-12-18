Keep it street

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mix and match

Put the elements of your perfect outfit together, or pick up a couple of options so that you can mix these and wear them multiple times. The first is the strappy, corsage-like crop-top. Black, white and dark blue with tassles go with everything, and a sequinned metallic one will add some glamour to your look. For something longer, this flared number we spot on Linking Road is the perfect amount of disco without standing out. It ends at your belly button, which you can efficiently cover with the knot, but it's the flared sleeves, which complete the look. The metallic pants with a chunky silver belt will go with literally anything — a ganji or frilly blouse. A yellow skirt, with tassles, which you can request to be trimmed or removed in Colaba, can also be worn as a crop-top.

At Colaba Causeway, Andheri West, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 400 onwards

Shimmer and shine

There's no point wearing couture if you plan to go club-hopping. The ideal way would be to pick dresses that are in vogue from the chic fashion hubs of Andheri, Linking Road and Colaba at a cheaper price, especially if they are comfortable. The peach off-shoulder romper with silver detailing we saw in NADCO ends a bit above the knees. We like the fact that it has an elastic neckline which you can turn it into an off-shoulder or one-shouldered outfit. It looks almost exactly like a dress, while giving you the freedom of dancing without worrying about your clothes riding up. If you're in the mood for a longer cut, this golden fitted satin-mix dress with a knee-high slit on Linking Road is a good pick. They even offer to adjust the slit on the spot. But to go all out, wear that heavily sequinned dress from Colaba that takes the shape of your body.

At Colaba Causeway; NADCO, Andheri West; Linking Road.

Cost Rs 900 onwards

Twice the glam

If you prefer to pick a set rather than having to make the effort of mixing and matching, pick from any of these co-ords. Since suiting up isn't a great idea in Mumbai, wear this green sequinned crop-top and pants that look festive without being overtly flashy. We like that they have an elastic waist that isn't obvious unless you scrutinise it. Otherwise, go for the flow-y, silver skirt with a black lace hem paired with a silver, sequinned corset-like top — it's a well-balanced mix that can be paired with a stole. But this black, tassled off-shoulder crop-top with a layered, sequinned metallic skirt, complete with a chunky belt that we found on Hill Road, is just right for mixing things up.

At Colaba Causeway; near Regal, Hill Road.

Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

Subtle swank

Where's the party tonight? Wherever it is, these dresses are apt for every occasion — they are sombre enough to be worn to the party at your kid's school or for midnight mass this Christmas eve. The maroon ensemble we spot on Hill Road has an elegant cut, which appears layered and the sleeves are a toned-down version of power sleeves. The dress flows perfectly and is adjustable with its belt. Catering to those drawn to capes and shrugs, there's a fitting, royal red number. But if you want to go for a sequinned dress, knee-length sparkly styles available in Colaba are your best bet.

At Hill Road; Colaba Causeway.

Cost Rs 750 onwards

Kiddie corner

There are many cute options for kids too — a red dress with reindeer antlers and polka dots to depict snow; a onesie with 'Elf Squad' written on it, in green, red and white, and a dress with snowflakes and a reindeer carrying presents.

