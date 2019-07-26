Keep Left on Mumbai Railway, cops start month-long campaign

national

This campaign hopes to communicate and reach out to more than 2 million commuters by directly approaching railway commuters at stations

'Keep Left' campaign will help in building awareness

The Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) Mumbai division has launched one of the biggest ever public awareness campaigns "My Left is My Right – Please Keep Left" from July 24 to create awareness among railway commuters about maintaining the lane discipline of "Keep Left" and travel safely.

This month-long campaign hopes to communicate and reach out to more than 2 million commuters by directly approaching railway commuters at stations and through Passengers Associations, School children, College students, Local mandals & Social organizations thus creating awareness on a massive scale. It will also help promote the use of RPF Helpline no 182 among the passengers.

"My Left is My Right – Please Keep Left" campaign aims to educate railway passengers to always:

Keep Left during boarding & deboarding trains

Keep Left while using a Level Crossing Gate

Keep Left while using the Stairs and Escalators

Keep Left while using Foot Over Bridges

This campaign aims to urge the passengers to follow the sign "Please Keep Left" and be in line to avoid stampede, pick-pocketing, theft etc. It will also help discourage passengers from boarding / deboarding running trains thereby minimizing accidental injuries and deaths.

CR Mumbai's Senior Divisional Security Commissioner KK Ashraf, the brain behind this unique campaign, said, "Our aim through this campaign is to make the suburban system more disciplined and crime-free thereby reducing stampede situations, death, injuries, theft etc. It aims at ensuring smooth movement of passengers on escalators and Foot Over Bridges and safe travel."

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said, "Passengers have an important role to play in order to make this campaign a grand success. Keeping Left is the Right of every Railway commuter and every passenger should exercise the same."

