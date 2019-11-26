Keep up to speed

Mumbai's singles, this one is for you. If your thumbs are quite done with swiping away on virtual dating apps, here's a speed dating event that takes the entire experience offline. What's more, this one is a South Mumbai edition that might keep the travel in check even on date nights.

Meet a minimum of five verified singles, chat with them for eight minutes each and move on to the next one. Until it clicks, of course. You can then get in touch with dates who are mutually interested. For all you know, this might be the start of something new.

In a bid to keep your privacy intact, full names and numbers will not be revealed. Social media posts and pictures are prohibited too, so you can keep your worries at bay. If nothing else, drinks and snacks come included.

On November 30, 5 pm

At The Beer Café, Shop no 6,7, ground floor, Cambata Building , 42, Maharishi Karve Road, Churchgate.

Log on to www.insider.com price R999 onwards

