Keep your cool and go vote, Mumbai

opinion

Both sides need to understand that each has its limitations and we are on the same page in this city

An argument with the police over parking vehicles in an already crowded lane turned ugly, resulting in the arrest of 11 Parel residents. While residents claim they were expressing anger over the high-handedness displayed by the cops, the police allege residents became violent and tried to manhandle officers, including a senior woman inspector.

The incident given front page coverage in this newspaper, is resonating with scores of citizens given the traction the report is receiving. It is an indication of a widespread problem in this crowded city. The battles with the police are unfortunately, more the norm rather than the exception.

The Dadar traffic division undertook a special drive against parked vehicles blocking vehicular movement. The action by the police has led to a huge altercation between cops and residents. Residents booked for assaulting the cops said the police were rude and ruthless.

It is time that cops and locals call a truce when it comes to traffic problems. While a short fuse is all right as cops are stretched thin because of manpower problems, locals are frustrated because of the lack of space and parking crunch.

Both sides need to understand that each has its limitations and we are on the same page in this city.

As Mumbai goes to vote, it is even more important that we maintain discipline and exhibit patience. A large number of police will be deployed at booths across the city. Keep tempers in check, use a cool head, and be co-operative and accommodating in this challenging time for the city.

We expect decorum and duty from our elected representatives. Let us display that today, and in the process, free the police to do that all important job of ensuring a problem free polling experience.

Our mandate for a calm, collected and mature Mumbai on poll day.

