Keeper Gianluigi Buffon gets three-match ban for criticising referee

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was yesterday banned for three European matches for his red card and comments about referee Michael Oliver after the Italian side's dramatic Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid last month.

Outgoing Juventus star, 40, had been charged both with breaching UEFA's general principles of conduct over his outburst and also for his red card for dissent. Buffon, who was sent off in the aftermath of a penalty decision against Real, called the English official a "rubbish bin for a heart".

