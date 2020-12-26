Keeper issue: Unfair on Saha, Pant, says Gautam Gambhir

The Indian team management has made players "insecure" and the decision to rotate between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant has been "unfair" on both the wicketkeepers, feels former opener Gautam Gambhir.

Saha is dropped from the Boxing Day Test due to his poor batting form in the opening game and Gambhir asked whether the team's think-tank will do the same with Pant if he fails in the next two games. "It's unfortunate and Saha has played just one Test match in this series. He hasn't done well and gets dropped.

"Imagine what happens to Pant if he doesn't do well in this Test. Would you go back to Saha?" Gambhir questioned on YouTube channel Sports Today. "All they want is security and that assurance that we are there to back you."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news