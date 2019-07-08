Keeping count

things-to-do

Participants can get cracking on sudoku at this meet-up hosted by an experienced puzzle constructor

With technology today, you'd rather grab your phone to look up an answer to a question you saw on a TV quiz than actually use your brain. But there's always a certain thrill you get in working hard to arrive at the correct answer and an even greater thrill, when it's a number-based problem. And what better challenge than the good old logic-based sudoku? That's what this meet-up helmed by Kasa Kai Mumbai (KKM) that organises community-based events gets you to do.



The meet-up will feature eight to nine varieties of sudoku

Participants will play sudoku under the guidance of Prasanna Seshadri, the director of the World Puzzle Federation, who also brought the gold medal as team captain of India at the Asian Sudoku Championship 2019. "This is the third time we're conducting such a meet-up and we have, interestingly, seen a lot of housewives participate. Here, we will be having eight to nine varieties of the game including diagonal and irregular sudoku. This can also serve as a practice session for larger championships," Ankit Jaiswal of KKM says. Although the sudoku sheets will be handed over by Seshadri, participants have to carry materials like pen or pencil and an eraser.

ON July 13, 3 pm to 6 pm

AT Doolally Taproom, 10A Rajkutir, Khar West.

LOG ON TO kasakaimumbai.com

