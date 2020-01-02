Keeping it warm

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A vestige of the culinary legacies of the Razdaan families of Kashmir and Awadh, the pumpkin shorba is a lesser-known vegetarian cousin of the much-loved Indian soupy treat. Recommending the perfect winter preparation that also features on the menu of Ummrao, an Indian diner where he helms the kitchen, master chef Mukhtar Qureshi elaborates, "Most people are averse to pumpkin, but it is in fact a very healthy veggie brimming with Vitamins. This shorba is great this time of the year. Traditionally, people prepare it with lentils, but we make it here with nuts and cream."

Pumpkin Shorba

Yield: 1 serving, Prep Time: 10 minutes, Cook Time: 12 minutes, Total Time: 22 minutes

Ingredients

Pumpkin 100 gm

Ghee 10 ml

Shahi jeera, hing, turmeric, green cardamom 1 gm each

Garlic 2 gm and ginger 3 gm

Onion 30 gm

Curd 100 gm

White pepper 5 gm

Fennel powder 3 gm

Coconut milk 20 gm

Cream 20 ml gm

Salt, a drop of saffron

Instructions

1. Heat ghee in a saucepan and temper it with hing and sahi jeera.

2. Add onion and saute till translucent. Now, add ginger-garlic paste and cook it slightly.

3. Add turmeric, yellow chilly and pumpkin. Cook till pumpkin is soft.

4. Add curd and remaining powdered spice and cook it further. Remove and let the mixture cool for a few minutes.

5. Once mixture is cooked, grind it in a blender till it's a fine paste.

6. Roast the mixture slightly. Add hot water and cook it further.

7. Once done, finish it with cream and saffron. Strain it.

