Keeping it young and cool

Although everything around you may be perceived as art, the formal production of art might not be as accessible. "It tends to be confined to gallery spaces. The mood is serious. You have some whispers, and some wine," says Romario Rodrigues, the founder of artist and event management company Kranti Art Theory. It is this very notion that got him to start a monthly property called Optikal Asylum, where the aim to widen the access between artists and the viewers. Having done about eight editions in the past, their latest will be held this Sunday at Khar Social.

With the focus on young talent, the event will see 15 upcoming artists showcasing their works. They include Illesha Khandelwal, Anisha Shankar, Shivani Parehar and Harmeet Rahal. But unlike a gallery, there won't be any silent whispers. Expect a party, instead — with not one, but three female DJs. While Short Human and kayan.a will get the party started, Toronto-based Chippy Nonstop will be headlining it. It's the first time the event has got an international act. And that's not all. Given today's political climate, there will also be a protest art-making workshop by Doodlewala. Talking of future plans, Rodrigues shares, "We plan on having a festival-size edition with an art and technology installation but we will still continue our smaller events."



Chippy Nonstop

On January 19, 3 pm to 9 pm

At Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in (to RSVP)

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates