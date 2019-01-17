Keeping the game strong, URI: The Surgical Strike collects Rs 7.73 crores on Day 6

bollywood

Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, on its fifth day of release stays rock solid at the box office and spilling the magic on the audience

URI: The Surgical Strike is running successfully on the box office as it garnered 7.73 crores on Wednesday. Uri has taken a strong lead at the box-office with 63.77 crores as a grand total. Taking the grand total to 63.77 crores the movie has set the box- office on fire with collecting Fri Rs 8.20 crores, Sat Rs 12.43 crores, Sun Rs 15.10 crores, Mon Rs 10.51 crores, Rs 9.57 crores on Tuesday and Rs 7.73 on Wednesday.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019 and still going strong in the second week.

