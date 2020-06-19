Keerthy Suresh on keeping identity of the mask man a secret: It had to surprise everybody

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Penguin is a psychological thriller that also features an eerie-looking mask man. The official poster announcement of the movie piqued one's interest right from the word go along with trailer taking no time to make one as curious as ever. Keerthy Suresh, who is gearing up for her Tamil-Telugu thriller Pengiun in a candid chat talks about the film, her experience shooting it.

Is the thriller genre something that you personally like, would you want to do more of this?

Yeah, I would love to. I think my very first film was more of a horror. This one more of a thriller, which is you know, a woman driven film. And yeah, more than just saying woman driven film, it's a thriller. I love the whole point of this perspective of motherhood, you know. That in the film is what I feel is the major highlight where even in the end where I say being a mother it's not just a relationship, it's an attitude. I mean how cool is that. Every mother or every pregnant woman is going to feel so proud. It shows the importance we are holding for all pregnant women, makes them feel like a hero and how important motherhood is and I think it's great.

Did you know who was behind the Charlie Chaplin mask? We heard it was a surprise for everyone till the very end.

No, I knew it. But none of the other team members did. He told me in the beginning and yeah it was a secret to everyone. Nobody knew except for the person. So, it was like a shush! When we were shooting the scene, I think it was a very minimal unit that we had in the room because Eashvar was very particular like whoever was working in the movie, even they can't know about it. Yeah, it had to surprise everybody, and it was very good in one way. You have to safeguard the secret. Oh, I loved that. That works very well for thrillers I feel. It's actually a very tough task you know, once you know that okay this is the person and then there is a twist happening. It's a very big challenge for the director to bring things very short and crisp from that time because you know, at that point the audience is like, okay this is it and then you say, no this is not the person? You are actually hurting their ego there. Then for you to crack it in a few minutes from there, you can't extend it too long as well. It can't be short either. So, to bring it in that space, I think Eashvar has done it beautifully.

The mystery thriller Penguin is directed by Eshavar Karthic which is also his directorial debut and is being produced by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, and was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages. As the makers put it, Penguin is the story of motherhood and is scheduled to release on 19 June 2020 exclusively on Prime Video.

Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will also be released in a Malayalam-dubbed version.

