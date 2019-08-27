Keerthy Suresh's next film is titled Miss India; watch title reveal teaser

regional-cinema

National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in a film titled Miss India. Watch the title reveal teaser here.

Keerthy Suresh in a still from Miss India. Pic/YouTube

Keerthy Suresh, who recently won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her bilingual film Mahanati, has announced her next big project. Mahanati is based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, portrayed by Keerthy, depicting her turbulent rise to prominence, marriage with Gemini Ganesan, and then her fall from grace, all seen from the perspective of a journalist and a photographer.

Now, Keerthy will be seen in a film titled Miss India. The makers of the film shared a short title reveal teaser on YouTube. Watch the title reveal teaser of Miss India here:

Miss India will also star Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju, Nadhiya besides Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh, too, announced the same on her Instagram account.

Miss India is directed by Narendra Nath, produced by Mahesh S Koneru and the music is by Thaman S. Apparently, the shoot of the film has wrapped up and the film is going to be a woman-centric project.

Speaking about Keerthy's National Film Award win, the actress tweeted, "I would like to dedicate this award to my family especially to my mother, guru Priyadarshan sir, my friends and all my well-wishers, who have been a great means of support for me."

The post further read, "I am overwhelmed with joyful elations and earnestly thank my producers Ashwini Dutt sir, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, director Nag Ashwin, music director Mickey J Meyer, cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez, art director Kolla Avinash, production designer Sivam Rao... Every assistants in the above mentioned departments and all the other technicians who shed their sweat spending more time and energy nurturing this film."

