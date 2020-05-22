Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3: Character poster of Ronit Roy, Mona Singh released; check it out now

New relationships, looks, and a completely fresh aspect of life with a whole lot of drama will be seen in the third season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Based on the complexities of a relationship, the show that depicted the genuine story of love, loyalty, infidelity, and marriage certainly has a lot in store for viewers in its third season. With fans waiting in bated breath to know what happens next in the lives of Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam, the two leading OTT platforms released the character posters which surely adds to intrigue ahead of the show's release on June 6.

One glance at the posters and you realize that each one of the characters has gone through a major change in terms of their looks and personality for the upcoming season. The character of Rohit Mehra played by Veteran actor Ronit Roy has a complete makeover this season. While he seems to look extremely young and charming, yet has an intense appeal.

We now come to the two leading ladies in Rohit's life, Ananya and Poonam, played by Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli Punjj respectively.

Ananya's look is that of a very strong and vibrant woman. And rightly so, having broken up with Rohit, she's now a very successful businesswoman and a single mother who is at the top of her game and only has her son's future on her mind.

On the other hand, Poonam is very happy as she has started her new life with Abhimanyu. Her look reflects the calmness and a sense of satisfaction she has in her life now after her failed marriage.

Bani and Nicky, daughters of Rohit and Poonam, had faced a lot of trouble and hardships in life due to their parent's failed marriage. They too have also evolved and become strong with time.

For Bani, played by the beautiful Pooja Bannerji, life has come full circle this season as she has become more like Ananya whom she always hated.

On the other hand, Nicky, played by Palak Jain, as the youngest Mehra in the house looks matured and determined to bring her family members back together.

Last but not least, the new season brings a new character to us to see. One of the most important roles in season 3 will be that of Amaira, played by the versatile and talented Aditi Vasudev. Her look in the series is one of confidence, boldness, and sass, just as the way she is in life.

When your Humsafar leaves your side, you search for them in your new Humsafar! With Rohit also looking for a new Humsafar, Will Amaira be that special someone or Rohit will get back to his former flame. Let's wait and watch.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news