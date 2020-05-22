Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain's hilarious and intriguing pre-trailer teaser is out now, make sure to watch it

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is one of the most successful romantic drama on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The series has a stellar cast of Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdip Kohli as protagonists on the forefront.

The third season of the show is all set to release and will be streaming on ALTBalaji & ZEE5 from 6th June, which will answer a lot of questions unanswered from the finale of Season 2. However, the trailer is going to be releasing tomorrow and the audience has been graced by a pre-trailer teaser available to watch on ALTBalaji 's social media. The video kept in mind the state of the world with the pandemic and was in a video call format.

The pre trailer teaser left the audience with humongous anticipation as it exhibited the characters of the show interacting with each other via a video call. The character of Poonam seemed to be asking a single question to every other character "Where is Ananya?". What follows is a hilarious and intriguing exchange of dialogues between the various characters of the show. ALTBalaji posted the video with the caption:

"Kahaan chali gayi hai Ananya? Aur Rohit ke saath yeh naya chehra kaun hai? Ek pal mein sab kuch kaise badal gaya? All your questions will be answered tomorrow with the trailer of #KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 3; streaming 6th June, 12 noon on #ALTBalaji (sic)".

Prior to this, the audience had been graced by marvelous individual character posters and the motion poster featuring all the main characters of the series, all of which are available on the social media of ALTBalaji. The audience was delighted to see their favorite characters from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain's about to make a return and wait for the release of the trailer.

Even the music of the show has been enticing throughout both of its seasons and the series really cuts among the clutter of action and thriller shows on the OTT platform as it is a romantic drama series one must watch and one of the biggest relationship series on OTT!

Stay tuned to ALTBalaji and ZEE5 apps for more updates

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news