Kei Nishikori: Oz Open is the target

After claiming Brisbane title, Japan's Kei Nishikori keen on going past the quarter-finals of year's opening Grand Slam at Melbourne

Japan's Kei Nishikori kisses the winnerÃ¢Â€Â™s trophy after defeating Russia Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Brisbane International tournament yesterday. Pic/AFP

Japanese star Kei Nishikori claimed his first title since 2016 when he downed Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final of the Brisbane International yesterday.

The Japanese had not won a tournament since Memphis in 2016 and was hampered by a wrist injury the following year. He was runner-up in Brisbane in 2017 but went one better this year in the final. Nishikori said he was pleased with his form heading into the Australian Open, where he has never progressed further than the quarter-finals.

Confident Kei

"The main goal is to do well in Australian Open, but I'm happy that I've been playing really well this week," Nishikori said. "Even if I lost today, I think I was confident, and some of the matches I played some of the best [players]. So, I'm happy to go in Melbourne, and I feel like it's one of my favourite tournaments there. I feel like I have much support and feel almost home there so I hope I can do well better than quarter-final."

Medvedev rues missed chances

Meanwhile, Medvedev said: "I felt like in the second set I was a bit, like waiting too much and I couldn't convert all my chances," the Russian said. "And he did well the last game, I mean the 4-3 game. He took the risk and he did well and credit to him for second set. I had so many chances and I thought I could win in two sets."

