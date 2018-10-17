Keira Knightley bans daughter from watching some Disney movies

hollywood

Keira Knightley confessed that she is not a fan of every movie the studio has produced, particularly when it involves Disney Princesses who don't uphold her feminist values

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley says her daughter is banned from watching some of the Disney movies, including "Cinderella". Knightley is currently making the rounds to promote Walt Disney Pictures' upcoming movie "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms".

But the 33-year-old actress confessed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she is not a fan of every movie the studio has produced, particularly when it involves Disney Princesses who don't uphold her feminist values, reports eonline.com. As a result, the actress has forbidden her three-year-old daughter, Edie Knightley Righton, from watching certain movies.

"Cinderella", which released in 1950, is "banned", Knightley said, "because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself. Obviously! And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but 'The Little Mermaid' (is banned too).

"I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with 'The Little Mermaid' is I love 'The Little Mermaid'. That one's a little tricky - but I'm keeping to it".

Not all Disney movies are off-limits. "Finding Dory" is a "big favourite in our house," Knightley told Ellen DeGeneres, who voiced the blue tang. "'Frozen' is huge and 'Moana' is totally fine."

