Keira Knightley: Having a penis would be convenient

Dec 31, 2018, 07:21 IST | IANS

But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I'm all right without

Keira Knightley: Having a penis would be convenient
Keira Knightley

Actress Keira Knightley thinks having a penis is "convenient". In an interview to The Guardian, the 33-year-old actress insists she's never wanted a penis she does think it's handy to 'penis up a tree', reports femalefirst.co.uk

"Almost every character I've played has tried to break out of that image of femininity," Knightley said. She added: "That's why I like period films, because it's such an overt cage you put the woman in. That's always something I've really identified with. I feel like I sit somewhere else.

"I've never wanted a penis. Apart from to p**s up a tree. Being able to do that standing up: so convenient. You can just whip it out and whatever. But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I'm all right without."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

keira knightleyhollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

The 2018 Bollywood Box Office report

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK