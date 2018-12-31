Keira Knightley: Having a penis would be convenient

hollywood

But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I'm all right without

Keira Knightley

Actress Keira Knightley thinks having a penis is "convenient". In an interview to The Guardian, the 33-year-old actress insists she's never wanted a penis she does think it's handy to 'penis up a tree', reports femalefirst.co.uk

"Almost every character I've played has tried to break out of that image of femininity," Knightley said. She added: "That's why I like period films, because it's such an overt cage you put the woman in. That's always something I've really identified with. I feel like I sit somewhere else.

"I've never wanted a penis. Apart from to p**s up a tree. Being able to do that standing up: so convenient. You can just whip it out and whatever. But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I'm all right without."

