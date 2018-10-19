Keira Knightley to star in Miss World pageant comedy drama Misbehaviour

hollywood

Keira Knightley is set to feature in Misbehaviour, a Miss World pageant comedy-drama set in 1970

Keira Knighley is set to feature in "Misbehaviour", a Miss World pageant comedy drama set in 1970. According to Variety, the film is based on the true events of the 1970 pageant in London, when patriarchy was dragged away from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty was shown in a different light in front of an international audience.

Pathe will present the film, which is directed by BAFTA-winner Philippa Lowthorpe. Rebecca Frayn has penned the script, with revisions by Gaby Chiappe.

The 1970 Miss World pageant saw the newly formed Women's Liberation Movement shoot to fame, the members of which took the stage by storm disrupting the live broadcast, hosted by Bob Hope, claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women.

When the show resumed, the result caused further uproar when Miss Grenada became the first black woman to be crowned Miss World, beating the favourite. Also part of the cast are Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessie Buckley. Left Bank Pictures' Suzanne Mackie is producing.

