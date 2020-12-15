Kejriwal fasts in support, says 'farmers will win'

Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, "Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu border." The hunger strike began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. Farmer union leaders claimed that demonstrations were also being held in several district headquarters in response to a call for such agitation in all districts.



Farmers take part in a demonstration blocking a highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on Monday. Pic/AFP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal is observing day-long fast in support of the farmers' protest on Monday. The chief minister also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers and supporters as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

"Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win," Kejriwal tweeted. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is observing the fast at the party office with other party members.

"The annadata farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the central government for the sake of saving his daily bread. In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also on a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office," Sisodia tweeted.

'BKU Ekta Ugrahan not participating in hunger strike'

Leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), who had organised an event to demand the release of jailed activists last week, have decided to distance themselves from the one-day hunger strike call given by 32 farmer unions from Punjab on Monday. Sukhdev Singh, Punjab general secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, said that Ugrahan leaders will not observe fast. "We will not participate (in one-day hunger strike)," Sukhdev told PTI. Farmer unions, most of them from Punjab, have started their hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws. Also, they have given a call to stage dharnas at district headquarters across the country.

Traffic cops advise people to take alternative routes

Several borders of New Delhi remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest by farmers against the Centre's new agri laws. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for over two weeks to demand repeal of the farm laws.

Farmers forced to vacate NH-24

Amid the farmers' agitation against the three agricultural laws implemented by the Central government, farmers continue sitting on a dharna (protest) at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. Some of these protesters began a protest at NH-24 near the Ghazipur border on Monday triggering a long traffic jam. But shortly after this, the protesting farmers were forced to vacate the highway. What happened is that a group of protesters had come out on the streets again expressing their anger against the farm laws.

'Meeting will happen'

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union agriculture minister

'The meeting will definitely happen. We are engaging with farmers. The government is ready for discussion anytime. The farmer leaders have to decide and convey when they are ready for the next meeting'

Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of state for agriculture

'Most farmers are in favour of the Centre's new farm laws, and there is no need to bring the MSP under purview of law as demanded by the protesting farmers. The MSP is part of the government's mechanism and it will remain in force in future too'

