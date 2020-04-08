Kejriwal's 5-T combat plan

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government has formed a five-step plan --"5 Ts Plan", after talking to the experts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital in the future.

"The first T is testing. We have ordered kits for the testing of 50,000 people. The kits have started arriving. We have also placed orders for the rapid test of 1,00,000 people. The deliveries of kits will begin by Friday," he said. "Random tests will be done at hotspots. Detailed tests will also be done," said Kejriwal.

"The second T is tracing. Today we are going to give 2,000 phone numbers of people who were brought out of Markaz to find out if they roamed in the area around Markaz." "Our third T is treatment. The fourth T is teamwork." "Fifth T is tracking and monitoring."

