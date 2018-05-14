Kelly Rowland's impromptu collaboration with Stevie Wonder

Singer Kelly Rowland had a fourth wedding anniversary to remember after joining legendary singer Stevie Wonder onstage for an impromptu collaboration



Singer Kelly Rowland had a fourth wedding anniversary to remember after joining legendary singer Stevie Wonder onstage for an impromptu collaboration. Wonder celebrated his 68th birthday a few days early on May 9, when he staged a show, dubbed "The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love and Music", in a club here.

A number of celebrities were in the audience for the set, including Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon, who were toasting their anniversary. Wonder, who turned 68 on Sunday, ended up calling on Rowland and fellow singer Jessie J to join him in the limelight, as well as actor-rapper Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, to perform his song classic "Superstition", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former Destiny's Child star shared video footage of the unexpected sing-a-long on her Instagram story timeline, and captioned it: "Soooo... This happened... On our anniversary! These voices on the stage... wow!"

