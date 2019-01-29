Kelsy Karter just got a tattoo of Harry Styles' face on her cheek

music

Kelsy Karter decided to celebrate Harry Styles' birthday in a quirky new way... by tattooing his face on her cheek

Harry Styles and Kelsy Karter. Karter's pic/Her official Instagram account

Talk about being someone's biggest fan. New Zealand-born singer Kelsy Karter has gone ahead and tattooed Harry Styles' face on her own cheek to celebrate his birthday on February 1. You have to see it to believe it. Here's the picture Karter posted on her Instagram minutes after she got the tattoo:

Crazy, right? Is it a good likeness, though? We're still on the fence about that. Karter's followers, too, haven't taken the news very well. Comments on her picture range from 'I hope you can get that removed lol' to 'to top it all off why does he have a bald spot in his forehead does not even look like him at all'.

Karter had previously said that she was desperate to record a song for the English singer's next album. According to reports, Karter is a big fan of Styles' work and music, and considers him to be the 'poppiest of pop stars'. It's not known if Karter and Styles have met or know each other.

The singer also recently tweeted, "It's 2019 and Harry Styles is still the best looking human." Karter had also said in an interview, "For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he (Styles) has opened the door for me. He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make."

