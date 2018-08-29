KEM dean Dr Avinash Supe bags MCI's prestigious award

national

The award will be presented by the president Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi

Dr Avinash Supe

Dr Avinash Supe, dean of KEM hospital, and director of medical education, has bagged the prestigious Dr B C Roy national award, given by the Medical Council of India (MCI), for his outstanding performance as a medical teacher. The award will be presented by the president Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi.

"It is a proud moment for me and the medical fraternity in the state. It has come as a surprise to me, but I am happy that my teaching has been recognised," said Dr Supe.

The award was first given in 1973 to Sandip Mukerjee, FRCS, of Willingdon Hospital (now Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital), New Delhi, by former president VV Giri. Dr Supe holds multiple responsibilities besides being the dean of KEM. In 2016, he was appointed the director of Medical Education and major BMC hospitals. He has practiced as a surgical gastroenterologist, and has also been a consultant with the Medical Council of India for curriculum development. He also co-chaired the department of medical education with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

