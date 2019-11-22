KEM Hospital Fire: Baby Prince who suffered severe burns dies after long battle

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Two-and-a-half-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who suffered severe burns in the KEM fire, died of a caridiac arrest at 2.45am on Friday. Baby Prince had suffered 22 per cent burns after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital earlier this month.

"Prince was put on maximum ventilator support and his condition deteriorated on Thursday night. He suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.45 am and could not be revived," a civic official was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Thursday, doctors had said his chest infection was growing and he had become very unstable. Prince was admitted to the hospital on November 5 and had been on ventilator ever since. Apart from having a congenital heart defect, he was also suffering from pneumonia and doctors had been administering antibiotics to control the infection.

On Monday, Prince had also undergone an amputation surgery owing to severity of the burns.

On November 13, Prince's father Pannilal Rajbhar filed a complaint at Bhoiwada police station, following which a case of negligence under section 338 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the hospital staff, the official said.

Earlier this week, the infant's parents met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Praveen

Pardeshi along with BJP MLA Tamil Selvan from Sion-Koliwada, who had demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family. However, the BMC proposed a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, which was rejected by the parents who sought long-term rehabilitation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates