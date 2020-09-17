KEM hospital fire: Bhoiwada police finds no one to blame for baby Prince's death

More than nine months after the two month old baby Prince Rajbhar died due to burn injuries from a fire that broke out in the ICU of KEM hospital, Bhoiwada police submitted a closure report in court last month that stated that they didn't find any conclusive evidence. Despite their inquiry, the police haven't found anyone responsible for the incident.

The closure report was filed under Summary A which means that the case is classified as true but undetected where there is no clue whatsoever about the culprits or when the accused is known but there is no evidence to justify his being sent up to the Magistrate for trial. The report was submitted at the Magistrate Court in Dadar. When contacted, a police official from Bhoiwada police said, "The equipment had been sent for analysis but the reports didn't show any faults. While we have filed a report, our investigation will continue. The case is also pending with the National Human Rights Commission and we are waiting for that to end as well," said the official.

Prince had been admitted at KEM hospital on November 5 last year with a congenital heart defect and pneumonia and had been kept on the ventilator. In a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit on November 7 due to a short circuit in medical equipment, Prince suffered 22 per cent burns in his ear and arm which later had to be amputated. He died days later and the senior civic officials had then stated that it was an accident. A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs were given to the parents of the child.

The Bhoiwada police had registered an FIR under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code and then added section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on November 22.

