KEM hospital fire: Corporators declare Rs 10 lakh each for Baby Prince and Maru's kin

Within 48 hours of mid-day reporting about BMC's reluctance to compensate Rajesh Maru's family and Baby Prince's father refusing Rs 5 lakh compensation that the civic body offered him, a group leaders' meeting of the corporation decided that each of the families would be given R10lakh compensation. Further, a comprehensive policy for compensating victims of civic negligence or those affected by accidents on BMC-run premises will soon be formed.

The corporators at the meeting suggested that the compensation policy should be framed after checking the guidelines of the airlines, railways and state government for the same. The policy is likely to include deaths caused by tree fall and drowning in sewerage lines, but nobody mentioned whether pothole deaths would be included.

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, "We have decided to compensate the victims and have also asked the administration to draft a policy which will take care of such situations in future."

Baby Prince had suffered 22 per cent burns after a fire broke out in the ICU of KEM Hospital earlier this month. Due to the severity of the burns, the doctors had to amputate a significant part of his left arm. The child also suffers from a congenital heart defect and was admitted to the hospital while he was suffering from pneumonia. Whereas Maru died after he entered the MRI room at Nair Hospital with an oxygen cylinder and got sucked into the machine.

While the high court had asked the BMC to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to Maru's family, the money was not given to them even two months after the order.

On Wednesday, the civic administration said that they had handed over the compensation to Maru's parents. Further, Baby Prince's father had approached the municipal commissioner, as he was not ready to accept a meagre R5lakh compensation for his son. However, the civic body has agreed to pay him Rs 10lakh as well.

Vishakha Raut, leader of House and Shiv Sena corporator said, "We have instructed the administration to avoid all legal hassles as lakhs of rupees are paid to senior counsels representing the BMC in court. By saving that money, we can give it to the victims' families."

A day after the BMC appointed the ward officials of four hospitals as CEOs, corporators across party lines objected to the idea saying that it would burden them and even work would get affected. During the group leaders' meeting, the corporators said that the responsibility should be given to retired deputy deans of the hospitals. Sena corporator Vishakha Raut said, "It is unfair to burden the ward officials, which in turn will affect the hospital's maintenance work. The commissioner has agreed to it and said that the order given to appoint them as CEOs would be withdrawn."

According to doctors at KEM Hospital, Prince's condition is critical and even his blood pressure is fluctuating. Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of the hospital said, "Prince is less responsive today. He is on full ventilator support. We have told his father that his blood pressure is fluctuating since the past four to five days and he is in critical condition."

After a lot of people complained that they had to purchase most of the medicines prescribed at civic hospitals from outside pharmacies at higher rates, the BMC decided that AMRIT pharmacy on the lines of AIIMS Delhi would be set up at civic hospitals. Patients would be able to get medicines at 30-40 per cent discounts at these pharmacies. Mayor Mahadeshwar said, "This was one of the major decisions taken the group leaders' meeting, as it will benefit citizens."

