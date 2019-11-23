KEM hospital fire: Suspend dean, initiate third party inquiry, say corporators

The corporators at the Standing Committee meeting, held after two-and-a-half-month-old Prince Rajbhar died on Friday, demanded the resignation of KEM Hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

Alleging that Dr RN Bharmal, medical director of civic-run hospitals, won't conduct a fair investigation into the fire incident and the quality of subsequent medical care given to Prince, the corporators demanded a third party inquiry.

"Inquiry by Dr Ramesh Bharmal will not be a fair one. A third party intervention is needed," Ravi Raja, Opposition leader and Congress corporator, said.

They also lashed out at the BMC after Additional Municipal Commissioner Pravin Darade said the fire primarily looks like an accident but they are still awaiting a detailed report by Dr Bharmal. "Even before the police investigation is over, the BMC has declared the fire an accident. This is serious and maligns civic hospitals," Raja said.

SP MLA Rais Shaikh also demanded to know the cause of death and added, "I have also come to know that Prince was not looked after properly by the hospital."

BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde said, "The dean of KEM should be immediately suspended."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates