Kendall Jenner dumps Australian Basketball player Ben Simmons

other-sports

American supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons have reportedly gone their separate ways

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

After three months of dating, US supermodel Kendall Jenner has reportedly split with Australian basketball player Ben Simmons. According to a report in E! News, Jenner decided to dump Simmons as she was never looking for anything serious due to her busy modelling career and she just wanted a relaxed summer fling.

"She always wanted to keep her options open. She likes Ben but she knew it was more of a summer fling. They both have busy careers and it is what it is. Kendall isn't looking for anything serious. She had fun with Ben, but wasn't ever fully committed or looking for a long-term, exclusive relationship," a source told the entertainment channel.

Apparently, Jenner's decision to end her relationship came as a shock to the player as she took him to a family vacation to Mexico with her half-sister Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this month.

They stayed at Joe Francis's Punta Mita villa and seemed to have enjoyed each other's company. Before dating Simmons, Jenner, who hasn't been lucky in love, was in a six-month relationship with American basketball player Blake Griffin.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates