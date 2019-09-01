Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski sued over Fyre Festival

hollywood

Models Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are among the celebrities being sued by a bankruptcy trustee for promoting the fraudulent 2017 Fyre Festival. The complaints -- which trustee Gregory Messer filed in the US Bankruptcy Court in New York on August 28 -- list Jenner, Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T and Lil Yachty, among other celebrities, as defendants, reports usmagazine.com.

Messer claims that Jenner received $275,000 to promote the music festival on Instagram in a since-deleted post, stating in the suit that her "conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith". The trustee is seeking to recovery money paid to promoters, talent agencies, performers and other vendors involved.

"Jenner never informed the public that she either had no intention of attending the festival, or that she ultimately determined not to attend the festival," the complaint alleged.

According to Messer's filings, Fyre Media allegedly paid $299,000 to Ratajkowski's agency, DNA Model Management; $350,000 to International Creative Management for Migos, Lil Yachty and Rae Sremmurd; $500,000 to Creative Artists Agency for Blink-182; and $730,000 to Nue Agency for Pusha T, Desiigner and Tyga.

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland advertised the two-weekend event in the Bahamas as one filled with luxury and social media influencers from around the globe. However, when ticketholders showed up, only FEMA tents and pre-packaged foods were available on the festival grounds, with no celebrities in sight.

McFarland pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2018 and is currently serving six years in federal prison for his involvement in the scandal.

