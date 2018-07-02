Kendall Jenner moves in with NBA boyfriend Ben Simmons in Los Angeles mansion

According to People magazine, The Keeping Up With The Kadarshians star, 22, who was first rumoured to be dating the Philadelphia 76ers hotshot, 21, in May this year, have begun living together at a mansion in Los Angeles, California

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

It's a gorgeous house, so it makes sense that she wants to stay over for as much time as possible. Kendall and Ben have spent the past few days together in Los Angeles. They do seem a bit more serious," a source close to Kendall said.

"They seem to have a great time together. Kendall looks happy with Ben. You can tell she is enjoying her summer," the source added. Jenner, who was spotted on a string of dates, with Simmons for the first time earlier this year in LA, sent paparazzi into a tizzy when she was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid — the brother of model sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, but Jenner played it down and claimed they were, "best friends".

