Kendall Jenner rekindles romance with basketball star Ben Simmons

other-sports

US supermodel Kendall Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian confirms she is dating basketball player Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, 34, has revealed that her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 23, has rekindled romance with basketball player Ben Simmons. There were reports of Kendall dating the Australian basketball star earlier this year, and now Khloe has confirmed that they are, in fact, a couple.

Khloe, spoke about them being a couple after Kendall was spotted jokingly booing her boyfriend Tristan Thompson during an National Basketball Association (NBA) game between Tristan's Cleveland Cavaliers and Ben's Philadelphia 76ers. Although Kendall was seen teasing Thompson, the duo shared a warm embrace at the side of the court.

Explaining to an online user why Kendall was seen booing Thompson during the game on November 23, Khloe tweeted: "My sister was watching HER man Play against my man... So of course she's going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you so confused? (sic)." Meanwhile, there are reports that Kendall's relationship with Simmons had cooled off in recent months due to their scheduling conflicts.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates